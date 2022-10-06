—

Why would you want to haul your posterior all the way up to the high country of North East Victoria? Because you don’t want to miss the inaugural Drag’d Out Beechworth festival, that’s why! For three thrilling days in November this gorgeous historic town will play host to the campest crowd of revellers to ever go bush – and absolutely everyone is invited.

Drag’d Out is a community event in every sense. The festival aims to engage local businesses, schools, residents and visitors with the culture and creativity of the LGBTQI+ community. And what better way to do that than through the sophisticated art of drag?

Your favourite mountain gals will be there to inspire and enthral, including Art Simone, Philmah Bocks, Vonni, Jemima Handful, Jojo Zaho, Pashion Couture, Hara Papoulias, and king of kings, Freddie Merkin. They’ll be joined by special guests, Vanessa Wagner, Cindy Pastel, Portia Turbo, and Eden Cox.

These glamorous goddesses will be promenading up and down the streets, aerating the nature strips with death-defying heels; or hosting trivia, bingo, and fabulous shows; or lip-syncing to the Max-Factor anywhere there’s a microphone, speaker and an appreciative audience.

Kicking off on Friday night with a First Nations smoking ceremony and Welcome to Country, the festival then gets DRAG’D ABOUT TOWN with divas popping up at venues all over Beechworth to entertain and be amazing.

Then the festival really ignites with the CAMP STREET PARTY. Live music under the stars with A-list DJs including Kate Monroe, GI Jode, DJane Doe, and Lex Fletcher. Terrific food from local eateries; craft beer, wine and spirits; incredible drag shows culminating in a spectacular drag climax unlike anything you’ve ever experienced.

Saturday will be filled with more pop-up treats and unexpected surprises in the streets and at venues. Plus, there’s a special new matinee performance of WINE N DINE DIVAS – but hurry and get your tickets. The evening show is sold out and this matinee show is selling fast.

Go home and have a sunset nanna nap, then head out again for another party, this time at two adjoining venues: Tanwells Hotel and Bridge Road Brewery. Dance and prance into the wee hours.

On Sunday, rock up to Frock Up Family Fair Day at the Police Paddocks – the perfect festival finale. Delicious local food and drink; face-painting for wanna-be little divas; big performances on the main stage; health and educational booths. You’ll meet the contestants of the Drag’d Out Pinup Pageant and the winner will be crowned (expect tears).

Make sure and glam-up, there’ll be prizes for most impressive frocks. Enjoy games and competitions including handbag tossing (rumoured to be a demonstration sport at the Brisbane Olympics).

It’s fun, it’s friendly, it’s fabulous. It’s happening on November 18, 19 and 20 at Beechworth. For more information, click here.





