—

Star Observer is proud and excited to announce that Lifestyle Solutions is partnering with us as the major sponsor of our float in this year’s Mardi Gras Parade.

The theme for our float is Climate Change and the Future of Our Children. It’s a theme that fits hand in glove with what Lifestyle Solutions represents: quality of life and a positive outlook for the children who will inherit this world.

Their ethos is: everyone is equal. It’s an ethos that resonates loudly with us; it’s empowering and simple and we certainly see it reflected in the work that Lifestyle Solutions does.

They are genuinely committed to the LGBTQI community, giving support and encouragement to those wishing to become foster carers. Their work with NDIS has been outstanding.

Servena McIntyre, Executive Leader, Lifestyle Solutions, said the not-for-profit was thrilled to be involved with the event.

“At Lifestyle Solutions we champion diversity – it’s a big part of who we are. We see everyone as equal and we want to work with people and communities to help them realise their dreams,” she said. “This sponsorship is part of that journey.”

“We see the many wonderful people in the LGBTQI community who want to share their lives and create bright futures for children who, for many reasons, aren’t always able to live with their family.”

“The LGBTQI community has so much empathy, compassion and interest in supporting children and young people and we want to help make this a reality for them,” she said.

Lifestyle Solutions NSW State leader, Liz Knight, said short term and respite fostering was an excellent way for people to experience fostering while having a positive impact.

“It only takes one significant adult to make a meaningful difference in the life of a child or a young person in need. Even if that person is only in the child’s life during holidays or weekends, it can be life changing for everyone involved. We want kids in foster care to enjoy the same love and opportunities that kids who are not in foster care enjoy.”

“We see that the LGBTQI community has many people wanting to open their hearts and homes to children. We also see it’s a community of people whose own journeys have not necessarily been easy – yet look at the resilience and vibrancy and strength. We know this community can give children amazing opportunities.”

Lifestyle Solutions NSW State leader, Liz Knight, said short term and respite fostering was an excellent way for people to experience fostering while having a positive impact.

“We see that the LGBTQI community has many people wanting to open their hearts and homes to children. We also see it’s a community of people whose own journeys have not necessarily been easy – yet look at the resilience and vibrancy and strength. We know this community can give children amazing opportunities.”

Lifestyle Solutions’ Foster Carers come from a broad range of backgrounds. Carers can be male and female couples or same sex couples. They can be single people with or without their own children, young or old, working or not working, and come from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Star Observer is really looking forward to marching side by side with this incredible organisation, and we’re especially excited that Lifestyle Solutions staff, children and family will be onboard and around the float celebrating the organisations’ diversity. Make sure you give us a wave!