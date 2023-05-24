Nominations for Melbourne Awards 2023 Now Open, Announces Council

The City of Melbourne has announced that nominations are open for the 2023 Melbourne Awards, bringing a time to once again celebrate the extraordinary contributions of Melburnians.

This year’s awards bring with it two new categories, aimed at recognising the achievements of young people in Melbourne, as well as those who work to promote diversity and inclusion.

“The awards are the City of Melbourne’s highest accolade – celebrating the inspirational work of those shaping the city for the better,” writes the council in a statement.

“Our Melbourne Awards shine a light on the extraordinary work of those who are going above and beyond in their field – improving community wellbeing, driving innovation and creating a more sustainable city,” says Lord Mayor Sally Capp.

Recognising Melbourne’s Greats

Nominations for both individuals and groups are open across eight categories, intended to represent all facets of the city’s community and the virtues they uphold.

These categories are:

“Aboriginal Melbourne – ganbu guljin” – An award to commemorate efforts that “support and promote [the city’s] First Nations community.”

– An award to commemorate efforts that “support and promote [the city’s] First Nations community.” “Access and Inclusion” – An award to highlight initiatives that work towards the improvement and celebration of the lives of individuals living with a disability.

– An award to highlight initiatives that work towards the improvement and celebration of the lives of individuals living with a disability. “Arts and Events” – Underlining the enthusiastic work of people who build upon Melbourne’s status as Australia cultural centre.

– Underlining the enthusiastic work of people who build upon Melbourne’s status as Australia cultural centre. “City Design” –Showcasing the architectural and design work of organisations in creating the city’s skyline,

–Showcasing the architectural and design work of organisations in creating the city’s skyline, “Community” – Supporting projects and activities that enhance the community.

– Supporting projects and activities that enhance the community. “Knowledge and Innovation” – Recognising thinkers and innovators who help create the city’s future.

– Recognising thinkers and innovators who help create the city’s future. “LGBTIQA+” – Affirming the work of those who promote and foster diversity and inclusivity throughout Melbourne.

– Affirming the work of those who promote and foster diversity and inclusivity throughout Melbourne. “Sustainability” – Dedicated to environmentally-focused projects and programs that help create a more sustainable city using innovative thinking.

There is also the prestigious and all-encompassing Melburnian of the Year Award, which is reserved for a true role model “who has made an outstanding contribution in their field and to the city.”

Open To All

What has typically been an award for a single individual has now been divided, with the City of Melbourne now recognising a “Young Melburnian of the Year” in tandem with the traditional prize.

“For the first time, the City of Melbourne will also recognise a Young Melburnian of the Year – acknowledging the achievements of a young person, aged 18 to 30, who is making the city a better place for its residents and visitors,” writes the council.

“If you know an inspirational Melburnian making a positive contribution to our city, nominate them for a Melbourne Award today,” says Mayor Capp.

Winners of the Melbourne Awards will be announced at the Melbourne Awards Gala on Saturday November 11.