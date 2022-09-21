—

It’s queer, it’s hot, it’s outdoors – the huge rainbow-coloured music festival that you’ve been teased about and waited so long for is finally in sight. Summer Camp will ignite Centennial Park, Sydney (Eora) on November 5 and the Velodrome, Melbourne (Naarm) on November 12, so buy some comfy dance shoes and get your tickets ASAP.

Summer Camp is an exciting new event, pulling together an unbelievable line-up of international LGBTQIA+ entertainers performing on three stages, loads of dance floors, food and drink to keep you energised, chill out spaces, and an utterly fabulous atmosphere.

Over 150 acts catering to all tastes will be on the program across the two festivals. Some performers will play at both festivals, some are unique to Sydney or Melbourne, highlighting the home-grown talent of the respective cities.

Olly Alexander, Sophie Ellis-Bextor To Headline Summer Camp

The headliners are huge. Here’s some highlights.

Years & Years is coming to our shores exclusively for Summer Camp. Olly Alexander is sizzling after his winning performance in the Netflix hit series, It’s A Sin. His enviable co-pros with Kylie, Gaga and Elton have proven he is a performer worthy of attention.

Still killing it on the dance floor, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and will bring her deadly charm back to Australia after a seven year absence. SEB has been responsible for dance anthems that have left many a sad gay crying at the discotheque.

What do Beyonce, bounce and Summer Camp have in common? Big Freedia! “Big” is massive in the US right now and she will be louder and queerer when she arrives in November, bringing with her the unique New Orleans rap style – bounce – which she originated.

French DJ, Kiddy Smile carves a striking figure behind the turntables: tall, deliciously dressed in esoteric couture, and voguing like he’s summoning spirits to the dance floor. His beautiful blend of ’80s and ’90s house with contemporary sounds is unsurpassed.

From the UK, DJ Jodie Harsh will bring all her talent and all her magnificent hair to the decks.

Supercharged Performances

Expect supercharged live performances from Cub Sport, double-threat The Veronicas, festival favourite Ladyhawke, blistering sisters Kinder, and Kiwi rapper JessB and many, many more. Be fully immersed with art installations, performances, cultural displays and unbridled expressions of creativity on every inch of the camp grounds.

If you’ve got energy left and need more, then get tix to the official afterparties at Liberty Hall in Entertainment Quarter (Sydney), and The Industrique Warehouse (Melbourne). After-party tickets are only available to Summer Camp ticket holders.

This is absolutely a fully inclusive festival. Everyone is welcome. No bad attitude will be tolerated, although a little bit of misbehaviour is encouraged.

Buy your tickets to Summer Camp Festival 2022, here.





