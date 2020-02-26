—

The Sydney Convicts are Australia’s first gay and inclusive rugby union club – and as reigning international champions – Patrick Leo are helping them retain the Cup.

Formed in 2004, the Sydney Convicts are committed to building a competitive, social and diverse club which welcomes players from all levels.

The team’s main aim is the enjoyment of rugby in a prejudice free environment, as well as breaking down barriers and challenging stereotypes – not just on the rugby field but also in the wider community.

The Convicts are the most successful club to have competed in the Bingham Cup – the World Cup of gay rugby – but they’re not doing it alone.

Patrick Leo are proud major sponsors of the team and are helping the boys get to Canada this August to compete in the Cup, and retain the trophy for another year.

Based locally in Potts Point and currently sporting the ‘big rainbow door’, Patrick Leo is a licensed real estate agency which specialises in sourcing investment properties for buyers Australia-wide.

They’re helping to fund the boy’s trip to the Bingham Cup in Ottawa, Canada – and some of the Patrick Leo team will also be there in support. “The Sydney Convicts are a perfect partner for us as we share a mutual commitment to supporting diversity, inclusion and tolerance. We’re not a token sponsor or a logo on a piece of paper – we are keen to connect with the wider Convicts community and throw our full support behind the team,” said James Nihill, Managing Director of Patrick Leo.

The company has supported the Sydney LGBTQI+ community and promoted inclusion in various other ways including its collaborative partnership with the Sydney Convicts.

Currently reigning champions, the Sydney Convicts have impressed the Rugby world by winning the Bingham Cup five times already, and the team has also taken out the Bingham Bowl, Plate and Shield.

Patrick Leo decided to transform its traditional corporate office door into a colourful show-stopping piece as a sign of its on-going support for the gay community and a clear signal that everyone is welcome in its offices, or on sporting fields for that matter.

“Talking about money and helping people to invest in property can be an extremely personal service and we literally have clients from all walks of life. At Patrick Leo there is no judgement – we embrace a philosophy of inclusion. Big life decisions are stressful enough without feeling judgement of your lifestyle or your relationship”, said James Nihill, Managing Director of Patrick Leo.

Formed in 2014 by Managing Director James Nihill, Patrick Leo has assisted hundreds of people with property transactions Australia wide, re-structuring finances and implementing investment plans.

Patrick Leo has recently expanded from its Sydney base and opened offices in Melbourne and Bendigo to service its growing clientele in Victoria. Its property management services have rapidly grown over the last 12 months with more than 400 properties under management across Australia.

