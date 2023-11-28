16 December: Where Love Lives Xmas Edition

Tamuz Ellazam
November 28, 2023
16 December: Where Love Lives Xmas Edition
Where Love Lives is coming to the Prince Bandroom for a night of dancing to house and disco classics in honor of the festive season! With DJs Carmine Romano, Kista, King Karim and Anubis playing fabulous tunes ’til the wee hours. Rock up on time to enjoy complimentary nibbles and bubbles from 9–10pm, enjoy performances and even some giveaways!
When: December 16, 2023, 9pm – 3am
Where: The Prince Bandroom, The Prince Hotel, 29 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda
Tickets: $17.67 – $40.00
Accessibility: The Prince Hotel Bandroom is wheelchair accessible via the pub entrance with staff assistance, and there is a wheelchair accessible bathroom in the Public Bar which requires the use of a staff lift that they will be more than happy to assist you with.
** This event is 18+ only **

