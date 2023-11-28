16 December: Where Love Lives Xmas Edition

Image: Instagram
When: December 16, 2023, 9pm – 3am
Where: The Prince Bandroom, The Prince Hotel, 29 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda
Tickets: $17.67 – $40.00
Accessibility: The Prince Hotel Bandroom is wheelchair accessible via the pub entrance with staff assistance, and there is a wheelchair accessible bathroom in the Public Bar which requires the use of a staff lift that they will be more than happy to assist you with.
** This event is 18+ only **
Tickets: $17.67 – $40.00
Accessibility: The Prince Hotel Bandroom is wheelchair accessible via the pub entrance with staff assistance, and there is a wheelchair accessible bathroom in the Public Bar which requires the use of a staff lift that they will be more than happy to assist you with.
** This event is 18+ only **
You May Also Like
Event will be held on :
Event Date : 2023-12-16
Event Time : 0:00:00
Leave a Reply