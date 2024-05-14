2-4-1 Pizza At The Boundary

Brisbane Scene What's on
Jasmine Simmons
May 14, 2024
2-4-1 Pizza At The Boundary
Image: The Boundary Hotel From Instagram @theboundaryhotel

Feast on not just one pizza, but two pizzas for the price of one at The Boundary Hotel. 

Every Tuesday, bring your mates along to The Boundary in West End and indulge in a range of delicious woodfired pizzas, 2-4-1! Whether you are looking to unwind or just stopping by for a post-work feed, The Boundary is the best place to be on a Tuesday.

Do not miss out on this fabulous weekly deal. For more information, visit the Boundary website here. 

When: Tuesdays, 11:30 am – 3 pm and 5 pm – 9 pm 

Where: The Boundary, 137 Boundary St, West End

