20 January: Woody’s Melbourne at The Laird

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
December 5, 2023
Sydney’s Woody’s comes to Melbourne for an “all gender all bender hoe-down” at the Laird Hotel for the Midsumma Carnival! Think cowboy boots and spurs, leather, fringe and ten-galleon hats. Woody’s promises “Sexy Performances”, “Hot GoGo’s” a “Sweaty Dancefloor” and “The Friendliest Crowd in Town”, so Giddy Up and buy your tickets now, they won’t be around for long!

When: January 20, 2023, 9 pm – 3 am
Where: Laird Hotel, 149 Gipps Street, Abbotsford
Tickets: $30 plus booking fee
Accessibility: The Laird is wheelchair accessible but does not have an ambulant bathroom.

This event is for 18+ Only, and patrons are advised that “Thongs and Sandals are not considered appropriate footwear for this environment and are not allowed.”

 

 

