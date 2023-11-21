9 December: Carols by Queerlight

Image: Kier in Sight Archives
The Melbourne Rainbow Band will present Carols by Queerlight: The Senses of Christmas with a selection of special guests and a seasonal choir to ring in the festive season. There’s nothing camper than Christmas, so don your gay apparel and bring your family, friends or chosen family along for a glittering spectacular featuring special guests Justin Clausen, Guillaume Gentil and Mollie Williams.
When: December 9, 2023, doors open 6pm to start at 7pm
Where: St Kilda Town Hall, 99A Carlisle Street, St Kilda
Tickets: $13.95 – $25.95
Accessibility: St Kilda Town Hall is wheelchair accessible, has accessible restrooms and has four accessible car parking spaces, two on Carlisle Street and two that are off-road in the Brighton Road service lane car park.
Tickets: $13.95 – $25.95
Accessibility: St Kilda Town Hall is wheelchair accessible, has accessible restrooms and has four accessible car parking spaces, two on Carlisle Street and two that are off-road in the Brighton Road service lane car park.
Event will be held on :
Event Date : 2023-12-09
Event Time : 8:00:00
Leave a Reply