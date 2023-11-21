9 December: Carols by Queerlight

Melbourne Sound Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
November 21, 2023
9 December: Carols by Queerlight
Image: Kier in Sight Archives

The Melbourne Rainbow Band will present Carols by Queerlight: The Senses of Christmas with a selection of special guests and a seasonal choir to ring in the festive season. There’s nothing camper than Christmas, so don your gay apparel and bring your family, friends or chosen family along for a glittering spectacular featuring special guests Justin Clausen, Guillaume Gentil and Mollie Williams.

When: December 9, 2023, doors open 6pm to start at 7pm
Where: St Kilda Town Hall, 99A Carlisle Street, St Kilda
Tickets: $13.95 – $25.95
Accessibility: St Kilda Town Hall is wheelchair accessible, has accessible restrooms and has four accessible car parking spaces, two on Carlisle Street and two that are off-road in the Brighton Road service lane car park.

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-12-09
Event Time : 8:00:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

January 1: Closet New Years Day 2024
November 21, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

January 1: Closet New Years Day 2024
Melbourne Scene What's on
31 December: Drag and Disco at Pride of Our Footscray
November 21, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

31 December: Drag and Disco at Pride of Our Footscray
Melbourne Scene Stage What's on
December 25: Christmas Day at Beans Bar
November 21, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

December 25: Christmas Day at Beans Bar
Melbourne Scene What's on
December 31: BONEZ New Queers Eve
November 21, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

December 31: BONEZ New Queers Eve
Melbourne Scene What's on
9 December: Popchops x Tom Aspaul: A Queer Dance Party
November 21, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

9 December: Popchops x Tom Aspaul: A Queer Dance Party
Melbourne Scene What's on
‘Fourteen’ Set To Return With National Tour
November 21, 2023 | Michael James

‘Fourteen’ Set To Return With National Tour
Brisbane Melbourne Stage Sydney What's on