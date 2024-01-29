A Day In The Life Of A Lesbian Bank Robber At MICF

Tamuz Ellazam
January 29, 2024
A Day In The Life Of A Lesbian Bank Robber At MICF

We hope you put in your lunch order or you’ll miss this piping-hot new treat from the Tuck Shop Ladies! Sporting their fashionable uniform of “Lesbian Bank Robber Black” this ukelele-wielding duo are here to steal your hearts.

After a sold-out show last year, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to see Sam and Rosie bringing their hilarious musical comedy style to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2024!

When: April 5–14, 2024, 7–8pm
Where: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne
Tickets: $15–$39
Accessibility: The Butterfly Club has private and gender-neutral toilets, but unfortunately has limited access for patrons with motor disabilities. If you have any questions about access please get in touch.

