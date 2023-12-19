Acland’s Drag Derby Calling For Entries!

Have you always had a secret yearning to walk the main stage? To lipsynch your favourite tunes dressed to the nines in heels and hairspray? Well Acland Street Precinct are giving you the perfect opportunity with Acland’s Drag Derby, an emerging drag artist competition being held in Acland Plaza right after Pride March on February 4! Registrations close on Friday, 22 December, so get in quick to be one of the 9 artists selected to compete for a $400 voucher for Styled by Esther and a $300 voucher for House of Priscilla for the winner, and a prize for runner up!

If you’re keen to support your local emerging drag icons, join host Brenda Bressed to celebrate and cheer wildly as competitors walk the catwalk, perform their chosen talent and answer one question each before submitting to the judgement of Della Katessen, Freddie Merkin and CEO of The National Theatre and Acland Street Village Committee member, Sarah Hunt!

When:

Registrations close: December 22, 2023

Drag Derby competition: February 4, 2023, 2.30 – 4 pm

Where: Acland Plaza, 112-162 Acland Street, St Kilda

**Applicants must be 18 years or over at time of the event. As this event is held in a public place, the event needs to be PG – so please ensure talent portion is child friendly and no swearing **