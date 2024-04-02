AmaJayus at MICF

A classic in the making, join your maestro Jay Wymarra for a quasi-musical comedy cabaret masterpiece AmaJayus, at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2024! A towering spectacle built on the ruins of Peter Shaffer’s classic play, AmaJayus explores the internal life (and external style!) of “a young queer black boy who refuses the boxes society wishes him to occupy.” Join Jay in an evolution from “comedian to political figure, musical nerd to pansexual lunatic” in a feral, queer rock opera written and performed by “a true First Nations renaissance man.”

When: 8-21 April, 2024
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday: 8.30pm
Sunday: 7.30pm
(No show on Wednesday)
Trades Hall – Archive Room, 54 Victoria St, Carlton
Where: Archive Room, Trades Hall, 54 Victoria Street, Carlton
Tickets: $15–$28
Accessibility: DoubleTree by Hilton is wheelchair accessible.
Content Note: This venue requires under 18 patrons to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.–

