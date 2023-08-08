An Evening with Fran Lebowitz

Writer, humorist and social commentator Fran Lebowitz is set to appear live at the Sydney Opera House on February 13, 2024.

After the success of the Netflix special, Pretend It’s A City, Lebowitz is returning to Australia.

According to organisers, audiences should prepare for a memorable and humorous evening.

“Unfiltered and with a love of giving her opinion, Lebowitz will leave no topic unscathed, from the infamous New York of the 1970s, to the groups who provoke her deepest disdain, as well as the pressing issues of our time including gender, race, politics and the media. Expect skewering comments from Lebowitz on modern life, delivered with typical pithy flair.”

There will also be a special audience Q&A session with Lebowitz, as well as a book signing.

When: February 13, 2024, 7:30pm

Where: Sydney Opera House Concert Hall