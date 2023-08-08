An Evening with Fran Lebowitz

Stage Sydney What's on
Douglas Magaletti
August 8, 2023
An Evening with Fran Lebowitz
Image: Fran Lebowitz. Photo: Bill Hayes

Writer, humorist and social commentator Fran Lebowitz is set to appear live at the Sydney Opera House on February 13, 2024.

After the success of the Netflix special, Pretend It’s A City, Lebowitz is returning to Australia.

According to organisers, audiences should prepare for a memorable and humorous evening.

“Unfiltered and with a love of giving her opinion, Lebowitz will leave no topic unscathed, from the infamous New York of the 1970s, to the groups who provoke her deepest disdain, as well as the pressing issues of our time including gender, race, politics and the media. Expect skewering comments from Lebowitz on modern life, delivered with typical pithy flair.”

There will also be a special audience Q&A session with Lebowitz, as well as a book signing.

When: February 13, 2024, 7:30pm

Where: Sydney Opera House Concert Hall

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2024-02-13
Event Time : 9:30:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Heaps Gay Street Party (Roadwerk) – A 10th Birthday
August 7, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Heaps Gay Street Party (Roadwerk) – A 10th Birthday
Scene Sound Stage Sydney What's on
Drag Race Star Shea Couleé Throws Iced Coffee In Bigot’s Face Outside Starbucks
August 7, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Drag Race Star Shea Couleé Throws Iced Coffee In Bigot’s Face Outside Starbucks
Arts & Entertainment Screen
LGBTIQ+ Leadership Summit 2023
August 2, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

LGBTIQ+ Leadership Summit 2023
Scene Sydney What's on
Beardiful at the Melbourne Fringe Festival
August 2, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Beardiful at the Melbourne Fringe Festival
Melbourne What's on
Sundaylicious August!
August 1, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Sundaylicious August!
Melbourne What's on
Newcastle Pride Festival 2023
July 31, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Newcastle Pride Festival 2023
Scene What's on