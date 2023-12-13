Arcoíris Queer Latin Party Christmas

Arcoíris Queer Latin Party’s eight event will be an all-out celebration of Navidad and the vibrant colours of Summer! With special guests and surprises to come, this festival of fabulousness co-founded by Felipe Coral, Santiago Aguirre Castiblanco and Andrés Guevara will feature performers Valencia, Avah Miss-Beehava, Mari Conchita, St Eve, resident Arcoíris DJ Andrés Guevara, gogo dancers and the team from Dance Entertainment Group! Dress in your nicest and naughtiest Navidad fits for the final Arcoíris event of the year.

When: December 22, 2023, 10 pm–late.
Where: Chasers Nightclub 386 Chapel Street South Yarra
Tickets: $30–$40 plus booking fee
Accessibility: This event is standing room only.
** This event is strictly 18+**

