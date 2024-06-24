Co-founded by Felipe Coral, Santiago Aguirre Castiblanco and Andrés Guevara, the gorgeous Arcoíris Queer Latin Party’s Carnaval de las Flores is back, bringing you the joy, colour and the vibrant freedom of expression of queer Latinx people!

Carnaval de las Flores will feature local and international shows from Latine artists like Arcoíris mainstays Valencia and DJ Andrés Guevara, and new faces like DJ White Clap.

Keep your eyes on the Arcoíris Queer Latin Party‘s Instagram for updates on performers, ticket sales and more!