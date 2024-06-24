Arcoíris Queer Latin Party’s Carnaval De Las Flores

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
June 24, 2024
Arcoíris Queer Latin Party’s Carnaval De Las Flores

Co-founded by Felipe Coral, Santiago Aguirre Castiblanco and Andrés Guevara, the gorgeous Arcoíris Queer Latin Party’s Carnaval de las Flores is back, bringing you the joy, colour and the vibrant freedom of expression of queer Latinx people!

Carnaval de las Flores will feature local and international shows from Latine artists like Arcoíris mainstays Valencia and DJ Andrés Guevara, and new faces like DJ White Clap.

Keep your eyes on the Arcoíris Queer Latin Party‘s Instagram for updates on performers, ticket sales and more!

When: June 29, 2024, 10pm – 3.30am
Where: Inflation Nightclub, 60 King Street, Melbourne
Tickets: $27.78 – $33.08 or $22.08 for group tickets
Accessibility: Inflation Nightclub is not wheelchair accessible.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

PIPES – The Singing Drag Show!
June 24, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

PIPES – The Singing Drag Show!
Arts & Entertainment Drag Melbourne News Scene What's on
Qtopia Open June 24 To Commemorate 46th Anniversary of the First Mardi Gras
June 21, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

Qtopia Open June 24 To Commemorate 46th Anniversary of the First Mardi Gras
Sydney What's on
Award-Winning Theatre Show ‘The Will To Be’ Is Coming To Qtopia
June 21, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Award-Winning Theatre Show ‘The Will To Be’ Is Coming To Qtopia
Arts & Entertainment Stage Sydney What's on
Roxane Gay Announced For Festival Of Dangerous Ideas 2024
June 21, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Roxane Gay Announced For Festival Of Dangerous Ideas 2024
Arts & Entertainment News Scene Sydney What's on
‘In The Room Where He Waits’ Preview Screening
June 19, 2024 | Gavin Walters

‘In The Room Where He Waits’ Preview Screening
Screen Sydney What's on
Lonely Hearts Club presents PRIDE
June 19, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

Lonely Hearts Club presents PRIDE
News Stage Sydney What's on