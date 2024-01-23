AUSLAN Interpreted Tour Of Victoria Pride Centre

This inclusive tour looks to help guide deaf and hard of hearing members of the public who are curious about Victoria’s beautiful Pride Centre.

With encouragement for both Queer and non-Queer participants, the tour will take visitors through the various resident organisations (including the Star Observer), the Pride Gallery, Hares and Hyenas bookshop, and the many other spaces in this award-winning building. All parts of the tour are also accessible by wheelchair.

To book your place, visit this website.

When: February 10 | 2pm

Where: Victorian Pride Centre The Forum| 79-81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda