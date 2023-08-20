Balls Out Bingo: Fridays at Sporties

Image: Gayleen Tuckwood. Image: Asphyxia/X
Balls Out Bingo: Not Your Nana’s Bingo is held Friday Nights at the Sportsman ‘Sporties’ Hotel. This drag bingo promises a night of camp fun with amazing prizes up for grabs.
Hosted by Gayleen Tuckwood, she is joined each week by a special guest ball-boy assisting with games.
Booking are essential. For more information and to book visit the Sporties website: www.sportsmanhotel.com.au
When: Every Friday, 7:30pm
Where: Sportsman Hotel, 130 Leichhardt St, Spring Hill QLD 4000
