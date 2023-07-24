Bear Pride Week 2023

July 24, 2023
Bear Pride Week 2023
The Harbour City Bears celebrate Bear Pride Week for five days in late August.

Bear Pride includes the Bear Pit dance party, a harbour walk, the Mr Harbour City Bear Competition, and a Recovery Party.

One of the highlights of Bear Pride week is the Mr Harbour City Bears Competition which takes place at The Imperial Hotel in Erskineville. 

“Marvel at the strength and grace of our burly contenders as they showcase their skills, juggling the art of charm and charisma like true circus masters! Prepare to be captivated as they take you on a thrilling journey through a ring of laughter, joy, and unadulterated bear excellence!”

 

When: August 20 – 27, 2023

Where: Darlinghurst and Newtown, NSW

