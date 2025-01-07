Beefcake: A Dance Party For Meaty Men

Sydney What's on
Michael James
January 8, 2025
Beefcake: A Dance Party For Meaty Men
Image: Representational Image. Photo: Thick 'N' Juicy

Get yourself along to the launch of Beefcake, Sydney’s hot new dance party for meaty men and their friends, presented by THICK ‘N’ JUICY events.

Known for putting on pumping parties for men around the country, Beefcake is the latest offering from THICK ‘N’ JUICY who promise another night of high energy entertainment in Sydney this January.

Enjoy an amazing night of high profile DJ’s, Beefy GoGo Dancers and a gorgeous rooftop cocktail bar at this fabulous Sydney location.

Tickets and more information can be found on the Thick N Juicy website.

Beefcake: A Dance Party For Meaty Men

When: January 18, 9pm

Where: Burdekin Hotel, Sydney

Tickets: Thicknjuicy.com.au 

