Thick N Juicy Launches In Brisbane This August

Brisbane News What's on
Michael James
July 13, 2024
Image: Image: Facebok

Get ready to party as Thick N Juicy heads north to launch in Brisbane this August.

Hailing from Sydney and Melbourne Thick N Juicy parties offer a fantastic night to dance and celebrate with your community.

Now the party starts on August 2 at The Brightside in Brisbane.

Everyone is welcome to the party which will feature a night entertainment that includes high profile DJs, amazing performers, hunky GoGo dancers and stunning lasers & visuals.

The night will include DJ’s Brett Austin, Colin Gaff, Les Smith, Spencer Colt, and Anthony Raymond.

When: Friday August 2, 9am – 3pm

Where: The Brightside Brisbane

Tickets: Available Online

