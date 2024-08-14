Summer is coming and the Fox Hotel is ready for a Sunday of fun in the sun with Beers For Queers, August Edition. Hosted by the perfect princeling of drag, Randy Roy and featuring performances by Miz Kai Kai and the devastating Saint Eve, followed by sets by resident DJ OMG Becky DJ Gay Dad! Rock up earlier to have a little snack from the Fox’s fabulous kitchens and enjoy a little retail therapy upstairs at Gay Stuff Market!

When: August 31, 2024, 5 pm–1 am.

Where: The Fox Hotel, 351 Wellington Street, Collingwood

Tickets: Free Entry!

Accessibility: The Fox Hotel front bar and pool table areas are accessible from the street via a ramp, but there are narrow doorways throughout the hotel and little steps to the toilets and the other rooms of the pub. There are also gender-free toilets, a coatcheck in the cooler months, a screen showing the stage in the front bar and “more chilled zones” in the upstairs area and beer gardens For more information contact The Fox Hotel by emailing August 31, 2024, 5 pm–1 am.The Fox Hotel, 351 Wellington Street, CollingwoodFree Entry!The Fox Hotel front bar and pool table areas are accessible from the street via a ramp, but there are narrow doorways throughout the hotel and little steps to the toilets and the other rooms of the pub. There are also gender-free toilets, a coatcheck in the cooler months, a screen showing the stage in the front bar and “more chilled zones” in the upstairs area and beer gardens For more information contact The Fox Hotel by emailing [email protected] or calling 03 9416 4957

“Please RAT before you come, practice covid safety precautions before, during and after partying“