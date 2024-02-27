Beers for Queers: March Edition!

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
February 27, 2024
Beers for Queers: March Edition!
Image: Image: Millie Gryphon Photography @millie_gryphon

Beers for Queers is back for another monthly Saturday of delights at their home base The Fox Hotel, with the fabulous Gay Stuff Markets in their usual pozzie upstairs, performances on the main stage at 8.30, 9.30, 10.30 and 1am, and a lineup of fabulous local and international acts! Starting at 5pm with DJ Lil Mac getting the dancefloor moving on the decks, hosted by “everyone’s favourite working class man Dimmy Charms”, otherwise known as the multi-hyphenate performer and producer, the un-hyphenated Simone Page Jones, and featuring performances by Cynthia Spleen and Cyrus. At midnight, enjoy your last chance to see the UK’s own burlesque superstar Gina Stirling before she pops back across the pond, and dance the night away until 1am with  DJ Gaydad!

When:  March 16, 2024, 5 pm–1 am.
Where: The Fox Hotel, 351 Wellington Street, Collingwood
Tickets: Free Entry!
Accessibility: The Fox Hotel front bar and pool table areas are accessible from the street via a ramp, but there are narrow doorways throughout the hotel and little steps to the toilets and the other rooms of the pub. There are also gender-free toilets, a coatcheck in the cooler months, a screen showing the stage in the front bar and “more chilled zones” in the upstairs area and beer gardens For more information contact The Fox Hotel by emailing [email protected] or calling 03 9416 4957)
“Mask-wearing indoors is no longer compulsory but is encouraged. If you are feeling unwell, please don’t come. Do a RAT before you come if you can.”

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

ChillOut Festival: Youth Muster in the Park
February 26, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

ChillOut Festival: Youth Muster in the Park
Melbourne Scene Sound Stage What's on
A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Pride Guide 2024
February 26, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Stage Sydney What's on
ChillOut Festival: Bush Dance
February 26, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

ChillOut Festival: Bush Dance
Melbourne Scene Sound Stage What's on
Regional Flair: ChillOut Festival 2024
February 25, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Regional Flair: ChillOut Festival 2024
Features Melbourne Scene Sound Stage What's on
Spend An Evening With Rebel Wilson in Brisbane
February 25, 2024 | Michael James

Spend An Evening With Rebel Wilson in Brisbane
Brisbane News What's on
Shakespeare To The Max: Pride Guide 2024
February 25, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

Shakespeare To The Max: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sound Stage Sydney What's on