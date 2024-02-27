Beers for Queers: March Edition!

Beers for Queers is back for another monthly Saturday of delights at their home base The Fox Hotel, with the fabulous Gay Stuff Markets in their usual pozzie upstairs, performances on the main stage at 8.30, 9.30, 10.30 and 1am, and a lineup of fabulous local and international acts! Starting at 5pm with DJ Lil Mac getting the dancefloor moving on the decks, hosted by “everyone’s favourite working class man Dimmy Charms”, otherwise known as the multi-hyphenate performer and producer, the un-hyphenated Simone Page Jones, and featuring performances by Cynthia Spleen and Cyrus. At midnight, enjoy your last chance to see the UK’s own burlesque superstar Gina Stirling before she pops back across the pond, and dance the night away until 1am with DJ Gaydad!

When: March 16, 2024, 5 pm–1 am.

Where: The Fox Hotel, 351 Wellington Street, Collingwood

Tickets: Free Entry!

Accessibility: The Fox Hotel front bar and pool table areas are accessible from the street via a ramp, but there are narrow doorways throughout the hotel and little steps to the toilets and the other rooms of the pub. There are also gender-free toilets, a coatcheck in the cooler months, a screen showing the stage in the front bar and "more chilled zones" in the upstairs area and beer gardens For more information contact The Fox Hotel by emailing [email protected] or calling 03 9416 4957 "Mask-wearing indoors is no longer compulsory but is encouraged. If you are feeling unwell, please don't come. Do a RAT before you come if you can."