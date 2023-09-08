Beers For Queers September Edition

With sunshine, flowers on the breeze and the hum of bees comes Beers for Queers Spring-ing into action with a September line up that’s sure to get you buzzing!

This event features a mix of local and interstate performers, including “bimbo menace” Iva Grande, “the sleazy, wiggly drag king of your dreams”

Jenitals who will be performing and hosting, and interstate burlesque superstar Santosha Storm flying in from Adelaide for the occasion. Gay Stuff Markets will be hosting their usual upstairs market, and DJs Hip Hop Hoe and Omg Becky will send out the night in traditional Beers for Queers style!

When: September 23, 2023, 5 pm–1 am.

Where: The Fox Hotel, 351 Wellington Street, Collingwood

Tickets: Free Entry!

Accessibility: The Fox Hotel front bar and pool table areas are accessible from the street via a ramp, but there are narrow doorways throughout the hotel and little steps to the toilets and the other rooms of the pub. There are also gender-free toilets, a coatcheck in the cooler months, a screen showing the stage in the front bar and "more chilled zones" in the upstairs area and beer gardens For more information contact The Fox Hotel by emailing [email protected] or calling 03 9416 4957

“Mask-wearing indoors is no longer compulsory but is encouraged. If you are feeling unwell, please don’t come. Do a RAT before you come if you can.”