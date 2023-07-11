Bentstix Hockey Club 90s Fancy Dress Party

Sydney What's on
Douglas Magaletti
Douglas Magaletti
July 11, 2023
Bentstix Hockey Club 90s Fancy Dress Party
Image: Facebook

It’s time to party like it’s 1999!

Bentstix Hockey Club, Sydney’s only LGBTQI hockey club, is having a 90’s Fancy Dress Party. 

Dress up as your favourite 90s actor, boy/girl band, TV character, or just dress up as a 90s version of yourself.

Baggy pants, double denim, butterfly clips, your favourite Green Day t-shirt – the sky is the limit. 

Bentstix Hockey Club started in 1996 during the Sydney Mardi Gras Festival, as a social network. 

Since then, they have grown to become one of the world’s largest and most successful LGBTQI hockey clubs. 

Where: Burdekin (Level 3) at 2 Oxford St, Darlinghurst, NSW

When: July 14, 2023, 8pm

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Sydney Fringe Festival 2023
July 11, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Sydney Fringe Festival 2023
Sydney What's on
Broken Heel Festival 
July 11, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Broken Heel Festival 
What's on
Sundaylicious 15 Year Anniversary
July 10, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Sundaylicious 15 Year Anniversary
Melbourne What's on
Club Broadway
July 3, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Club Broadway
Sydney What's on
CHAPS Sydney Leather Weekend
July 3, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

CHAPS Sydney Leather Weekend
Sydney What's on
Rupaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 8 Viewing Party
July 3, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Rupaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 8 Viewing Party
Sydney What's on