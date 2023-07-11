Bentstix Hockey Club 90s Fancy Dress Party

It’s time to party like it’s 1999!

Bentstix Hockey Club, Sydney’s only LGBTQI hockey club, is having a 90’s Fancy Dress Party.

Dress up as your favourite 90s actor, boy/girl band, TV character, or just dress up as a 90s version of yourself.

Baggy pants, double denim, butterfly clips, your favourite Green Day t-shirt – the sky is the limit.

Bentstix Hockey Club started in 1996 during the Sydney Mardi Gras Festival, as a social network.

Since then, they have grown to become one of the world’s largest and most successful LGBTQI hockey clubs.

Where: Burdekin (Level 3) at 2 Oxford St, Darlinghurst, NSW

When: July 14, 2023, 8pm