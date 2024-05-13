Beresford Happy Hour 

Keen on a cheeky bevy throughout the week? The Beresford has you covered!

Catch up with friends for a drink at the main bar and enjoy Happy Hour from 6-8 pm daily. Drinks are also served in the picturesque outdoor beer garden, with an overgrown green wall and lanterns everywhere.

The Beresford beer garden makes for the perfect chill-out spot. The space is also dog-friendly, so feel free to bring your furry friends along!

For more information, click here.

When: 7 days a week, 6-8 pm.

Where: The Beresford, 354 Bourke St, Surry Hills