Beresford Happy Hour 

Jasmine Simmons
May 13, 2024
Image: Via the Beresford website

Keen on a cheeky bevy throughout the week? The Beresford has you covered!

Catch up with friends for a drink at the main bar and enjoy Happy Hour from 6-8 pm daily. Drinks are also served in the picturesque outdoor beer garden, with an overgrown green wall and lanterns everywhere. 

The Beresford beer garden makes for the perfect chill-out spot. The space is also dog-friendly, so feel free to bring your furry friends along!

When: 7 days a week, 6-8 pm. 

Where: The Beresford, 354 Bourke St, Surry Hills

