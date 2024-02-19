Bimini Bon Boulash Headed To Brisbane This Week

Bimini Bon Boulash is headed to Brisbane this month.

The gender-bending runner-up of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two is making an appearance in Brisbane this week.

Despite lip-syncing in the first episode Bimini went on to make the grand finale of the program eventually losing to Scottish darling Lawrence Chaney.

Bimini: An international star

Since their time on the show, Bimini has gone to tour the world, performing with countless other stars of the hit show, even releasing their own book, Release the Beast: A Drag Queen’s Guide to Life and their first single “God Save This Queen.”

Now on February 22, Bimini will grace the stages of The Wickham Hotel in Fortitude Valley for a fierce and fabulous night of fashion and jaw-dropping performances in “BIMINI Live!

The tour announcement follows the cancellation of Brisbane Drag Expo which was previously announced to take place in 2024 where Bimini was expected to appear.

When: February 22

Where: The Wickham Hotel, Fortitude Valley

Tickets: Available Online Here