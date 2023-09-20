BOMBÓN X House of Dynasty Vogue Night

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
September 20, 2023
The House of Dynasty and Corasazón Collective‘s BOMBÓN are proud to present the first ever House of Dynasty Vogue Night! The event is a celebration for the QTBIPOC community to celebrate Dynasty’s “new era of their reign”. With DJs 88Dakilla88, Neesha Alexander, Stev Zar and Lakatoi setting the stage for a phenomenal night, come dressed in your finery for a night like no other – Dynasty encourages pink, blue, purple, black and white outfits inspired by their promo images. The categories are: Beginners Performance, Ota Body, Femme Queen & Butch King Realness, Runway with a Prop, and Ota Performance

When: October 8, 2023, 6 pm
Where: The Toff, 252 Swanston Street, Melbourne
Tickets: $38.87 “First Nations, Femme Queens and Butch Kings of COLOUR please DM @kmoneysince1987 to secure your complimentary ticket!” and “Ballroom Community DM @kmoneysince1987 for community promo code”
Accessibility: The Toff is fully wheelchair accessible by a lift.

