BOMBÓN X House of Dynasty Vogue Night

The House of Dynasty and Corasazón Collective‘s BOMBÓN are proud to present the first ever House of Dynasty Vogue Night! The event is a celebration for the QTBIPOC community to celebrate Dynasty’s “new era of their reign”. With DJs 88Dakilla88, Neesha Alexander, Stev Zar and Lakatoi setting the stage for a phenomenal night, come dressed in your finery for a night like no other – Dynasty encourages pink, blue, purple, black and white outfits inspired by their promo images. The categories are: Beginners Performance, Ota Body, Femme Queen & Butch King Realness, Runway with a Prop, and Ota Performance

When: October 8, 2023, 6 pm

Where: The Toff, 252 Swanston Street, Melbourne

Tickets: $38.87 “First Nations, Femme Queens and Butch Kings of COLOUR please DM @kmoneysince1987 to secure your complimentary ticket!” and “Ballroom Community DM @kmoneysince1987 for community promo code”

Accessibility: The Toff is fully wheelchair accessible by a lift.