Bone-Her At Universal

Scene Sydney What's on
Jasmine Simmons
May 13, 2024
Image: Bone-Her Via Instagram @jaxhyde

Set in the land before time, even the fiercest of cavewomen need a little sparkle…

Every Thursday night at the Universal bar, the clock will turn back to preHERstoric times, with Queens Spacehorse, Eli Crawford and Jacqui St Hyde transforming into fabulous hunter-gatherers. 

DJ Rachel K will also be at the scene to create the perfect Stone Age ambience for the Bone-Her performance. 

For more information, visit the Universal website here.

When: Thursdays, 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm 

Where: Universal, 85-91 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

