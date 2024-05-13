Bone-Her At Universal

Set in the land before time, even the fiercest of cavewomen need a little sparkle…

Every Thursday night at the Universal bar, the clock will turn back to preHERstoric times, with Queens Spacehorse, Eli Crawford and Jacqui St Hyde transforming into fabulous hunter-gatherers.

DJ Rachel K will also be at the scene to create the perfect Stone Age ambience for the Bone-Her performance.

For more information, visit the Universal website here.

When: Thursdays, 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm

Where: Universal, 85-91 Oxford St, Darlinghurst