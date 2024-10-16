BONEZ Queer Party: Sunday Session

Tamuz Ellazam
October 16, 2024
BONEZ Queer Party: Sunday Session
Image: BONEZ Queer Party / Instagram.

You might remember BONEZ Queer Party from their incred My Chemical Romance parties in recent months. Now these beautiful alternative queers are throwing a free BONEZ Queer Party: Sunday Session at the Penny Black to celebrate “hot gay goth summer!”

With drink and food specials (vegan and vegetarian options available), drag performances, market stalls and DJs playing in the beer garden, this is the dose of sunshine with a chance of punk you didn’t know you needed!

And did we mention it’s free? So save your pennies for the Penny Black’s two hours of bottomless pizza ($19) or bottomless pizza and drinks ($49)!

BONEZ Queer Party Sunday Session

When: November 10, 2024, 2–9pm.
Where: The Penny Black, 420 Sydney Road, Brunswick
Tickets: FREE
Accessibility: The Penny Black is wheelchair accessible.

