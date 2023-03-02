Bonez Queer Party: What’s On In Queer Sydney

It’s almost the end of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and WorldPride and as sad as it always is, we at the Star Observer hope everyone had a great time and enjoyed themselves.

We’ll be live-streaming on Facebook this Sunday for the Pride March across the Sydney Harbour Bridge at 9:40 am so tune in to watch it.

As always, we’ve curated some fun events that are happening around the city. Here’s what’s on in queer Sydney:

Bonez Queer Party

If you’re hoping for one last party to attend to, Australia’s Alternative Queer Party Bonez has got you covered. An epic party filled to the brim with Punk as F*ck bands, Burlesque, drag, DJs and much more.

The entertainment lineup:

Advertisements

BANDS

Downgirl

Excuse for an Exit (Melb)

DRAG & BURLESQUE

Etcetera Etcetera (RuPaul’s Drag Race DU S1)

Kaizer

Rogue Kill (Melb)

Winter Greene (Melb)

Sour

Yuri Guaii

Plus a special guest appearance from Art Simone (Melb)

Hosted by Ruby Slippers

DJ CLARA FABLE

Set to play all of your favourite Alternative, Punk, Heavy, Emo and Alt-Pop hits throughout the night.

When: Friday, March 3, 2023, from 8 am until Saturday March 4, 2023, 3 am

Where: 345 Parramatta Road, Leichhardt

Price: Final Release 18+ $46.45