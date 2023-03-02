Bonez Queer Party: What’s On In Queer Sydney
It’s almost the end of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and WorldPride and as sad as it always is, we at the Star Observer hope everyone had a great time and enjoyed themselves.
We’ll be live-streaming on Facebook this Sunday for the Pride March across the Sydney Harbour Bridge at 9:40 am so tune in to watch it.
As always, we’ve curated some fun events that are happening around the city. Here’s what’s on in queer Sydney:
Bonez Queer Party
If you’re hoping for one last party to attend to, Australia’s Alternative Queer Party Bonez has got you covered. An epic party filled to the brim with Punk as F*ck bands, Burlesque, drag, DJs and much more.
The entertainment lineup:
BANDS
Downgirl
Excuse for an Exit (Melb)
DRAG & BURLESQUE
Etcetera Etcetera (RuPaul’s Drag Race DU S1)
Kaizer
Rogue Kill (Melb)
Winter Greene (Melb)
Sour
Yuri Guaii
Plus a special guest appearance from Art Simone (Melb)
Hosted by Ruby Slippers
DJ CLARA FABLE
Set to play all of your favourite Alternative, Punk, Heavy, Emo and Alt-Pop hits throughout the night.
When: Friday, March 3, 2023, from 8 am until Saturday March 4, 2023, 3 am
Where: 345 Parramatta Road, Leichhardt
Price: Final Release 18+ $46.45
