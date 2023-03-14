Relieve the glory days of Emo and Pop-Punk at UBQ in Collingwood at an epic free party with prizes for the best My Chemical Romance outfit!

BONEZ Queer Party X My Chemical Romance : What’s On In Queer Melbourne

When I was a young (maybe not anymore) boy (maybe also not anymore), I fell in love with a little New Jersey band called My Chemical Romance. They haven’t been back since 2010, but now they are, and it’s time to celebrate their return! BONEZ is throwing an all-out Emo/Punk/Alt-Pop party with Emo and Punk karaoke with Krayola, Prizes for best MCR outfit, MCR drag by Theresa Problem and DJ Pablo playing Emo, Punk, Heavy, Alt-Pop and MCR all night.

Where: U Be Queer, 108 Smith St, Collingwood

When: 8pm – 1am, Saturday 18th March

Tickets: Free, but 18+ Only