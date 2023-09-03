Boozy Queer Prom Night at Moon Dog OG, Abbotsford

Stock up on hairspray, tiaras and polyester chiffon, it’s time to go to Prom! The bigger, flashier school formal of American movies is here, and it’s really really queer. Head down to Moon Dog Brewing’s OG venue in Abbotsford to “rewrite history together” with the queer prom we all deserved.

With DJs playing all night long, a photo booth to capture those classic class photos, and a prize for the best dressed! Your ticket also includes a Boozy Pub Classic alcoholic soft drink.