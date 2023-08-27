Bottomless Burlesque Brunch: Monthly At Wickham

Justin Cooper
August 27, 2023
Bottomless Burlesque Brunch: Monthly At Wickham
Image: Clara Cupcakes/Facebook

Bottomless Burlesque Lunch is held at The Wickham, on the first Sunday of each Month. The two-hour spectacular is packed with performances, games and prizes. With seductive bites and boozy drinks available, a part of the inclusive brunch package.

Hosted by Clara Cupcakes, they’re joined by special guests each month.

Bookings are essential. Visit their website for more information and to book, Click Here.

When: First Sunday of the month, time allocated when booking
Where: The Wickham 308 Wickham St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006
Tickets: $79 per person

