Bottomless Burlesque Brunch: Monthly At Wickham

Bottomless Burlesque Lunch is held at The Wickham, on the first Sunday of each Month. The two-hour spectacular is packed with performances, games and prizes. With seductive bites and boozy drinks available, a part of the inclusive brunch package.

Hosted by Clara Cupcakes, they’re joined by special guests each month.

Bookings are essential. Visit their website for more information and to book, Click Here.

When: First Sunday of the month, time allocated when booking

Where: The Wickham 308 Wickham St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006

Tickets: $79 per person