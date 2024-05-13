Boys Bar Up At Stonewall

Scene Sydney What's on
Jasmine Simmons
May 13, 2024
Boys Bar Up At Stonewall
Image: Boys Bar Up at Stonewall from Instagram @stonewallhotel

Head down to The Stonewall on a Thursday to see showstopping, dancing boys up on the bartop. It’s time to grab your dancer dollars and get up close and personal with your favourite Go Go boys. 

Celebrity drag queens and hosts will accompany the boys as they dance through the night, ensuring extensive entertainment. Some of Sydney’s best DJs will also be at the scene providing catchy dance beats for all the enjoy.  

The dancing boys will come out periodically at 10, 11, and 12 pm. For more information, visit the Stonewall website here. 

When: Thursdays, from 10 pm

Where: The Stonewall Hotel, 175 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Malebox at Stonewall
May 13, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Malebox at Stonewall
Scene Sydney What's on
Tuesdays At The Newtown Hotel 
May 13, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Tuesdays At The Newtown Hotel 
Scene Sydney What's on
Trivia At The Imperial Erskineville
May 13, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Trivia At The Imperial Erskineville
Scene Sydney What's on
Beresford Happy Hour 
May 13, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Beresford Happy Hour 
Scene Sydney What's on
Beacham Happy Hour
May 13, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Beacham Happy Hour
Scene Sydney What's on
Abril LaTrene Launches ‘The Big D’ in Moreton Bay
May 12, 2024 | Michael James

Abril LaTrene Launches ‘The Big D’ in Moreton Bay
Arts & Entertainment Brisbane Gold Coast Queensland News What's on