Boys Bar Up At Stonewall

Head down to The Stonewall on a Thursday to see showstopping, dancing boys up on the bartop. It’s time to grab your dancer dollars and get up close and personal with your favourite Go Go boys.

Celebrity drag queens and hosts will accompany the boys as they dance through the night, ensuring extensive entertainment. Some of Sydney’s best DJs will also be at the scene providing catchy dance beats for all the enjoy.

The dancing boys will come out periodically at 10, 11, and 12 pm. For more information, visit the Stonewall website here.

When: Thursdays, from 10 pm

Where: The Stonewall Hotel, 175 Oxford St, Darlinghurst