Gold Coast Scene What's on
Jasmine Simmons
May 14, 2024
Boys Night Only At Hairy Mary’s 
Image: Hairy Mary's From Instagram @hairymarysgc

Join in on Ruff, the regular men-only night at Hairy Mary’s on the Gold Coast. 

On the last Thursday of every month, Hairy Mary’s is host to all the guys. Come on down and meet men alike surrounded by male bar staff and DJs. Dress however you like and make the most of this fabulous night!

Ruff it up with the boys at Hairy Mary’s. For more information, click here.

When: Last Thursday of every month 

Where: Hairy Mary’s Bar, 7 Surfers Ave, Mermaid Beach



