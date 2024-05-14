Boys Night Only At Hairy Mary’s 

Join in on Ruff, the regular men-only night at Hairy Mary’s on the Gold Coast.

On the last Thursday of every month, Hairy Mary’s is host to all the guys. Come on down and meet men alike surrounded by male bar staff and DJs. Dress however you like and make the most of this fabulous night!

Ruff it up with the boys at Hairy Mary’s. For more information, click here.

When: Last Thursday of every month

Where: Hairy Mary’s Bar, 7 Surfers Ave, Mermaid Beach





