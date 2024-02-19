Bridge Queer Gathering’s Monthly Art Jam

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
February 19, 2024
Bridge Queer Gathering’s Monthly Art Jam

While November–February are peak months for busily creating and crafting for presents and Pride outfits, now that the pressure is off, it’s time to regain your love of crafting! Join your Preston community to creatively jam on art projects you’re in the middle of, have yet to begin, or might have even stalled at a creative block. Bring your projects, tools and creativity to share with fellow creators and makers to inspire and enjoy the company of fellow LGBTQIA+ artists from Darebin and beyond.

When: First Monday of the month (March 3, April 1, May 6 and June 3), 5pm
Where: Bridge Darebin Preston, 218 High Street, Preston
Tickets: Free! RSVP encouraged.
Accessibility: Bridge Darebin is wheelchair accessible via interior and exterior ramps, has wheelchair accessible bathrooms and includes a sensory-free quiet space. Visit their website for more information including accessible public transport.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

It’s Camp! Birthday Special
February 19, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

It’s Camp! Birthday Special
Melbourne Stage What's on
Queerstories at MICF
February 19, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queerstories at MICF
Melbourne Stage What's on
Mister Act: So Happy Gay at MICF
February 19, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Mister Act: So Happy Gay at MICF
Melbourne Stage What's on
Peach PRC: Secret PRC Tour
February 19, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Peach PRC: Secret PRC Tour
Melbourne Sound What's on
Saltbop: The Saltburn Dress Up Party arrives at The Wickham Hotel 
February 18, 2024 | Michael James

Saltbop: The Saltburn Dress Up Party arrives at The Wickham Hotel 
Gold Coast What's on
BootCo Brisbane Presents: Mardi Gras In The Bunker 
February 17, 2024 | Michael James

BootCo Brisbane Presents: Mardi Gras In The Bunker 
Gold Coast What's on