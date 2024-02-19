Bridge Queer Gathering’s Monthly Art Jam

While November–February are peak months for busily creating and crafting for presents and Pride outfits, now that the pressure is off, it’s time to regain your love of crafting! Join your Preston community to creatively jam on art projects you’re in the middle of, have yet to begin, or might have even stalled at a creative block. Bring your projects, tools and creativity to share with fellow creators and makers to inspire and enjoy the company of fellow LGBTQIA+ artists from Darebin and beyond.