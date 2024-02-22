Briefs – Dirty Laundry: Pride Guide 2024

This show is electrifying and super camp. It’s boylesque meets circus meets street theatre meets revue.

This magnificent troupe of artists can do it all: dance, sing, juggle, spin and twist high above the ground — and much of it in high heels. Amplify all this with the nostalgic cabaret setting of the wonderful Sydney Spiegeltent, and it’s simply perfect.

The gorgeous open-air bar will help you chill after the very steamy show inside the tent.

When: Feb 20 – Mar 15

Where: Sydney Spiegeltent, Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park