Broken Heel Festival 2024

Scene Sydney What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
July 29, 2024
Broken Heel Festival 2024

Celebrating Priscilla‘s big dirty 30, one of the most iconic locations featured in the film will be coming to life in the annual explosion of colour, joy, queer expression and drag that is the Broken Heel Festival!

So slip on your thong (dress), and party like it’s 1994 among stars like Marcia Hines, The Elton John Experience, Anita Wigl’it, Kita Mean, The Huxleys (Will and Garrett), Rita Menu, Sexy Galexy, and icons from all over the country, including Gayleen Tuckwood (QLD), Vonni Brit Watkins, St Just Sisters (SA) and Danny Golding!

Don’t miss out, plan your roadtrip now!

When: September 5–9, 2024
Where: Broken Hill, NSW (Not sure how to get there? The Broken Heel Festival have you covered here!)
Tickets: 3 day tickets $340–$240, optional extras include return train tickets ($210, limited wheelchair accessible seats available), 5-night glamping ($1499 for 2–3 people) and merch packs ($47.95 ea)

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Poof Doof Brisbane Kicks Off This August
July 28, 2024 | Michael James

Poof Doof Brisbane Kicks Off This August
Brisbane News What's on
Out On Top: The New Sunday Sessions By Harry K
July 27, 2024 | Michael James

Out On Top: The New Sunday Sessions By Harry K
Brisbane What's on
Charli XCX Tribute Night At Poof Doof
July 26, 2024 | Gavin Walters

Charli XCX Tribute Night At Poof Doof
Melbourne Sound Sydney What's on
‘The Astronaut Lovers’ At Queer Screen Film Fest
July 25, 2024 | Contributor

‘The Astronaut Lovers’ At Queer Screen Film Fest
Screen Sponsored Content Sydney What's on
The Sportsman Hotel Annual Charity Bake Off Returns
July 24, 2024 | Michael James

The Sportsman Hotel Annual Charity Bake Off Returns
Brisbane Community Spotlight What's on
Yulefest – A Queer Xmas In July At Marrickville Bowlo
July 23, 2024 | Gavin Walters

Yulefest – A Queer Xmas In July At Marrickville Bowlo
Sydney What's on