Broken Heel Festival 2024

Celebrating Priscilla‘s big dirty 30, one of the most iconic locations featured in the film will be coming to life in the annual explosion of colour, joy, queer expression and drag that is the Broken Heel Festival!

So slip on your thong (dress), and party like it’s 1994 among stars like Marcia Hines, The Elton John Experience, Anita Wigl’it, Kita Mean, The Huxleys (Will and Garrett), Rita Menu, Sexy Galexy, and icons from all over the country, including Gayleen Tuckwood (QLD), Vonni Brit Watkins, St Just Sisters (SA) and Danny Golding!

When: September 5–9, 2024

Where: Broken Hill, NSW (Not sure how to get there? The Broken Heel Festival have you covered here!)

Tickets: 3 day tickets $340–$240, optional extras include return train tickets ($210, limited wheelchair accessible seats available), 5-night glamping ($1499 for 2–3 people) and merch packs ($47.95 ea)