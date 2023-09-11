Brolga: A Queer Koori Wonderland

The Substation is transformed with installations, short films, interactive art and performance spaces into a dazzling Queer, Koori, creative wonderland in Brolga. The party of your technicolour dreams is curated by Wiradjuri dance maker and Queer AF party creator Joel Bray, and will feature “some of Naarm/Melbourne’s campest and queerest drag and performance art darlings, plus a rotating roster of some of the best club DJs all night long”. Dance the night away at “spontaneous dance parties inspired by iconic Blakfella dancefloor culture”, watch drag performances, appreciate the roving queer couture on display, and even appear in animated video projections via the chroma-key/green screen station, beaming you into animated video projections screened live in the venue!

When: October 7, 2023, 9 pm–3 am

Where: The Substation, 1 Market Street, Newport

Tickets: $15–$35

Accessibility: This is a standing event, but the venue is wheelchair accessible, and gender-neutral and accessible toilets are available. Haze, strobe lights, sustained bright lights and both sudden and sustained loud noises will be present.

**18+ event only**