Brolga: A Queer Koori Wonderland

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
September 11, 2023
Brolga: A Queer Koori Wonderland

The Substation is transformed with installations, short films, interactive art and performance spaces into a dazzling Queer, Koori, creative wonderland in Brolga. The party of your technicolour dreams is curated by Wiradjuri dance maker and Queer AF party creator Joel Bray, and will feature “some of Naarm/Melbourne’s campest and queerest drag and performance art darlings, plus a rotating roster of some of the best club DJs all night long”. Dance the night away at “spontaneous dance parties inspired by iconic Blakfella dancefloor culture”, watch drag performances, appreciate the roving queer couture on display, and even appear in animated video projections via the chroma-key/green screen station, beaming you into animated video projections screened live in the venue!

When: October 7, 2023, 9 pm–3 am
Where: The Substation, 1 Market Street, Newport
Tickets: $15–$35
Accessibility: This is a standing event, but the venue is wheelchair accessible, and gender-neutral and accessible toilets are available. Haze, strobe lights, sustained bright lights and both sudden and sustained loud noises will be present.
**18+ event only**

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-10-07
Event Time : 1:00:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

CARABINERS Queer Variety Night
September 11, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

CARABINERS Queer Variety Night
Melbourne Scene What's on
LOEV’s First Birthday Party
September 11, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

LOEV’s First Birthday Party
Melbourne Scene What's on
October 1: The Big Gay AFTER PARTY Brisbane
September 9, 2023 | Justin Cooper

October 1: The Big Gay AFTER PARTY Brisbane
Brisbane Scene Sound Stage What's on
BiLines – Celebrate Bi+ Visibility Day On September 23
September 7, 2023 | Contributor

BiLines – Celebrate Bi+ Visibility Day On September 23
Scene Sydney What's on
SHE: The Extraordinary Journey of an Ordinary Transgender Woman – Review
September 6, 2023 | Alexander Driscoll

SHE: The Extraordinary Journey of an Ordinary Transgender Woman – Review
Review Stage Sydney What's on
What’s On @ Brisbane Pride
September 5, 2023 | Contributor

What’s On @ Brisbane Pride
Brisbane Scene What's on