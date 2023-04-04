Easter Weekend Party At The Laird Hotel: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Bruno Disco is taking over the Laird Hotel for one night of fun, inclusive festivity this Easter Long Weekend!

From the moment Mamacita Jackson greets you at the door, you’ll be having the time of your life at The Laird’s Easter Weekend party, hosted by Bruno Disco. “We want you to feel good, we want you to feel sexy, we want to give you a night to remember.”

With resident DJs Butch le Butch and Sugar Plump Fairy, along with special guest Debra Walters. While the Laird normally only caters to Cis and Trans men, this event is fully gender inclusive “This is a queer party and this is a zoo. All shapes, sizes, genders & kindred spirits are welcome in this house”

When: Saturday, April 8, 9 pm-3 am