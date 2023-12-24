Camp Space Cabaret Oddity: The Return Of Dean Arcuri

“Pride month started a month ago for me” said a bubbly Dean, fresh of a breakfast radio shift, when quizzed about his preparations.

In many ways, Pride is something Dean lives 24/7. Having played shows at Gippsland Pride, Mardi Gras and more, Dean’s presence in Australia’s Queer scene is as undeniable as it is electric. “Pride season, I drive right in and keep on swimming” he reflected. A man of many talents, Dean’s list of professions include (but are not limited to) singer, comedian, radio presenter, and entertainer. It’s because of this, Dean is going to be one of the hottest tickets during 2024’s Midsumma Festival. “I wear many hats” he humbly admitted. But what will be his 17th appearance, is a show with great significance, especially on a personal level.

“Reclaiming the space I was supposed to have”

Dean Arcuri Is Out Of This World! was supposed to be one of the highlights of Midsumma 2023, but thanks to the bigotry of a number of online extremists, the show was sadly cancelled.

2024’s return to the Midsumma Festival lineup, for Dean, will be him “reclaiming the space I was supposed to have”, launching his audience on a cosmic, space inspired journey filled with campery, tributes to the Queer artists he loves, and plenty of heart, looking at the cosmos as inspiration for some self-reflection.

With everything from Queen to Bowie, Out Of This World! is packed with memorable moments, laughs and a very healthy dosage of medleys, something Dean loves but admits is a “nightmare for musicians”. Dean’s imagination and ambition seemingly knew few limits. From the costumes to the wild mashups, it’s almost sad that there is only so far you can go with a stage performance. “Some point, you have to draw a line” confessed Dean, acknowledging this unfortunate fact.

“Yeah, I’m gay!”

Something that is imbued into all of Dean’s shows, but especially in his upcoming Midsumma Festival gig, is his identity not only as a performer, but as a gay man. For as long as Dean could remember, he did not want to simply be known as a gay performer first and foremost. But as his shows have evolved, and his identity as a performer grown, these two elements have intertwined. “Yeah, I’m gay” he laughed, emphasising that his part of him only adds another layer of exploration for his show.

Victoria’s Pride and Midsumma hold a special place in Dean’s heart. “It doesn’t have to cost you a fortune” Dean said on the matter, highlighting the openness and warmness of the southern state’s celebration of all things Queer. And it’s because of this, Dean keeps coming back.

Book your tickets here!

When: January 23, 30, and February 6

Where: 171 Smith Street, Fitzroy