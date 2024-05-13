Cartier Vogue Night At Red Rattler Theatre

Jasmine Simmons
May 13, 2024
Cartier Vogue Night At Red Rattler Theatre
Get ready to shake it like an IT girl and be transported back to the early 2000s. The Kiki House of Cartier presents their sexy Vogue Night at the Red Rattler Theatre this Sunday. The night will showcase the Kiki MTV Awards with a range of categories and the best vibes.

Everyone deserves a night out on the town and to let loose on the dance floor. Don’t be shy, be a “Naughty Girl” for the night and move through the decade’s hottest hits.

The categories for this fabulous Vogue Night will be announced in the days leading up to the event. Regardless, come dressed in your best Y2K-inspired outfit and make sure to stand out amongst the crowd. Do not miss out on this fun-filled night with House of Cartier.

The Red Rattler Theatre is a queer-run space that hosts a range of local talents and spectacular performances. For more information, visit their website here.

When: Sunday 19th May 2024 from 5 pm – 10:30 pm

Where: Red Rattler Theatre, 6 Faversham St, Marrickville

