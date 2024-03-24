Catch “Thank God You’re Queer” At The Brisbane Powerhouse

On Friday, May 3rd, Brisbane Powerhouse will be illuminated with the vibrant colors of the LGBTQI+ community as it hosts “Thank God You’re Queer,” a fabulous gay twist on Australia’s most successful improvised show.

This event promises a joyous celebration of queer life, turning heteronormativity on its head while maintaining a playful spirit.

Queer Celebration: Thank God You’re Queer

Featuring Brisbane’s finest LGBTQI+ improvisers, the show will delve into a kaleidoscope of scenes inspired by the real-life queer experiences of the audience.

But here’s the twist: each scene will include a special guest improviser who may be exploring queer territory for the first time—yes, they’re all straight.

As they navigate the colourful world of queer improv, these guest improvisers are sure to bring laughter, awkwardness, and genuine attempts to be good allies.

“It’s stupid, silly, and a whole lot of gay fun!” remarks Stage Whispers about the show, highlighting its whimsical nature and infectious humor. “Thank God You’re Queer” promises to be packed with imaginative flights of fancy and laugh-out-loud moments, offering a unique blend of entertainment that celebrates the diversity and vitality of queer life.

Big Fork Theatre

The event is brought to you by Big Fork Theatre, Brisbane’s home of improv and comedy. Established in 2015, Big Fork Theatre has become a beloved institution in the Brisbane comedy scene, earning a cult following with sold-out runs at the Brisbane Comedy Festival and the Anywhere Theatre Festival.

With regular shows in Paddington and a dedicated Theatre in Fortitude Valley, Big Fork Theatre is committed to fostering a vibrant comedy community in Brisbane.

Since its inception, Big Fork Theatre has prioritized collaborative, ensemble-based improvised and sketch comedy, providing a platform for both seasoned performers and newcomers to showcase their talents.

As a not-for-profit cooperative, Big Fork Theatre is dedicated to supporting quality comedy, running Brisbane’s largest improv training center, and building a comedy community where laughter knows no bounds.

“Thank God You’re Queer” promises to be an evening filled with laughter, camaraderie, and unforgettable moments, celebrating the richness and diversity of queer culture in all its glory.

So mark your calendars, grab your friends, and get ready for a night of queer hilarity at Brisbane Powerhouse!

When: Friday May 3

Where: Brisbane Powerhouse

Tickets: Available to purchase online