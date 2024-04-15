Celebrate The Start Of Winter With The Brisbane Tritons Trivia Night

As winter kicks off this June the Brisbane Tritons are heading out of the pool for something a little different.

The Brisbane LGBTQIA+ water polo team are inviting you to celebrate with their près-ski themed trivia event.

Brisbane Tritons Près-ski Trivia

While the Brisbane Tritons may be known for their prowess in the pool its time to swap their swim caps for ski hats for this fun fundraising event.

“From mountain peaks to cozy chalets, gear up for a slope-side adventure filled with brain-teasing questions, frosty beverages, and plenty of laughter” and join the team this June.

This fun night of ski theme trivia will kick off at The Wickham hotel from 5pm on June 1 in the beer garden.

While there will be prizes for the winning team and a fabulous afternoon of entertainment, prizes are also on offer for the best dressed to the theme of the evening, Après-ski.

When: Saturday June 1

Where: The Wickham Hotel