Celebrate With The Brisbane Hustlers At Their 2024 Season Launch

2024 is set to be another huge year for the Brisbane Hustlers as they prepare for a massive year of rugby.

To celebrate the year ahead the team are hosting their official launch event this month.

Celebrate with the Brisbane Hustlers

The Brisbane Hustlers have come along way in the last twenty years, from a small gathering in 2004 the team now competes around the world.

This local gay and inclusive rugby team has only gone from strength to strength as the club has grown in numbers and also in popularity.

As well as the local rugby competition the team are also set to compete in Rome later this year as they fight for the Bingham Cup in the international gay and inclusive rugby tournament.

To kick off the year the team are hosting their official launch party at The Wickham Hotel this month.

Join the team for a night of celebrations with inspirational guest speakers, camaraderie and celebrations, the night is open to everyone to join the celebrations.

When: Tuesday March 26, 6pm

Where: The Wickham Hotel

Entry: FREE