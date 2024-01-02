CERES Queer Weed Dating

CERES is an iconic Melbourne institution: an urban farm, environmental education centre, community garden and hub of social enterprise, and now, it might just be the place where love blooms! They’ve been running Weed Dating for like-minded green thumbs to find love and companionship at Joe’s Market Garden, and while their regular event is open to all sexualities and genders, they’re now hosting a queer-specific event too. Come along and enjoy a brief tour of the farm, take home some seasonal treats, enjoy coffee and snacks for purchase at the Farm Gate, and maybe find a special someone among the summer abundance!

When: January 6, 2024, 10.30am – 12.30 pm

Where: Joe’s Market Garden, CERES, Edna Grove, Coburg

Tickets: $25–$30 plus a booking fee

**This event is 18+ only**