CHAPS Sydney Leather Weekend

CHAPS is returning to the iconic Stonewall Hotel for the first Sunday of the month. 

Come to this unique Leather Social Sunday Tea Dance Party brought to you by Haus of Savvy and the Stonewall Hotel. Featuring dirty, boot-stomping dance beats from DJ Buck Naked.

Also compete in the Butt Of The Month Competition and have a chance to win over $500 in prizes.

Dress code includes Leather, Rubber, Uniform, Pup Gear, Pig Gear, Kink Gear, Jockstraps, Denim jeans, and of obviously, Chaps

Where: Stonewall Hotel, 175 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

When: August 6, 2023, 5pm – 10pm.

