ChillOut 2025: Youth Muster in the Park

Youth Muster in the Park is a free event & safe space for youth, their allies, friends and families. Featuring live music, drag queens, engaging panel discussions, DJs, and a Trans and Gender Diverse Clothes Swap.
Explore market stalls, food trucks and loads of activities for kids and teens.
Hosted by Nate Byrne, with a Rainbow Family Picnic, welcoming parents of newborns, toddlers and young children to connect and enjoy a wholesome picnic.
Youth Muster in the Park
8 March 2025, 11am-3pm
Victoria Park, Daylesford
