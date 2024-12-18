ChillOut 2025: Youth Muster in the Park

What's on
Naomi Lawrence
December 18, 2024
ChillOut 2025: Youth Muster in the Park
Image: ChillOut // Michelle Donelly

Youth Muster in the Park is a free event & safe space for youth, their allies, friends and families. Featuring live music, drag queens, engaging panel discussions, DJs, and a Trans and Gender Diverse Clothes Swap.

Explore market stalls, food trucks and loads of activities for kids and teens.

Hosted by Nate Byrne, with a Rainbow Family Picnic, welcoming parents of newborns, toddlers and young children to connect and enjoy a wholesome picnic.

Youth Muster in the Park

8 March 2025, 11am-3pm
Victoria Park, Daylesford

Free for all ages

