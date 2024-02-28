ChillOut Festival: Poof Doof

February 28, 2024
ChillOut Festival: Poof Doof
Image: Supplied

An iconic yearly event at ChillOut, Poof Doof will be returning as hosts once again!

This year, the theme is Diamonds and Demin, so much sure you grab your best blue jeans and bedazzled belt in order to fit right in.

With a fantastic line-up of DJs yet to be announced, this is just one of the many parties on offer at ChillOut this coming Pride season. 

Tickets and information for this event can be found on this website. 

When: March 10 | 7pm-1am

Where: Victoria Park 3021 Ballan-Daylesford Road, Daylesford

