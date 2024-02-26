ChillOut Festival: Youth Muster in the Park

Whilst a huge aspect of ChillOut is obviously the all-night parties, another important focus is the events attention to Queer youth. Nothing expresses this better than the Youth Muster in the Park.

A great opportunity for Queer youth and their friends to get out and celebrate Pride, the event contains Drag, a talent show and even a gender neutral clothes swap. The inaugural Rainbow Family Picnic will also be held here!

For more information, visit ChillOut’s website.

When: March 9 | 11am-3pm

Where: Victoria Park 3021 Ballan-Daylesford Road, Daylesford